WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

CNRG stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 24,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,854. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $104.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85.

