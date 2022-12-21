WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,612. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

