WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 132.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,763. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $96.13.

