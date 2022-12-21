Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 4,023 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 229,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

