Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,068. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $658.84. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.77 and its 200-day moving average is $412.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

