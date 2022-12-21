Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of ENZL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 8,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $59.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

