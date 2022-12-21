Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 349 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

