Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 4,855 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,278.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 41,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

