Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 53 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.98. 16,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.23.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

