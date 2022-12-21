WeBuy Price Reaches $13.18 (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 3% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $576.42 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00078262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

