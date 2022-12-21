WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $42.53 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.53 million and $699,823.46 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00391346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000418 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,662,925 coins and its circulating supply is 762,195,158 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

