Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,816 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up about 6.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

