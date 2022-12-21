Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 701,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,000. Paramount Global comprises approximately 3.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of PARA opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

