Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 5.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

