Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 340 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,453,000 after buying an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

WELL opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

