Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

