Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSRGY opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nestlé Company Profile

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.