Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $435.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.