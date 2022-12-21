WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $138.33 million and $7.79 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $851.17 or 0.05068053 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00497533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.96 or 0.29479092 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,120,920 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

