World Mobile Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $859,841.66 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and $859,841.66 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022060 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,341,467 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.