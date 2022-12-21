WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.01486324 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008963 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019414 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.01720001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04408159 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

