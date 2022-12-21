WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $886.75.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($10.33) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.64) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
