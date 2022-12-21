Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $16,763.48 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $16,763.48 or 0.99819782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $118.50 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 186,010 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

