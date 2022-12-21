Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Achieves $5.59 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.59 billion and $2.48 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05484745 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $710,321.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

