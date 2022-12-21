X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.76. 5,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 92,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

