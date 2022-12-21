Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $26.74. Xencor shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 96 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.62.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
