Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Up 1.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.47). Approximately 55,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 9,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45.

About Yamana Gold

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

