YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.25 million and $132,211.85 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00060974 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $176,973.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

