Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.11.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.