Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 8,352 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.35), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($128,242.57).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,207.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,361.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,557.30. Future plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.48) to GBX 2,600 ($31.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.65) to GBX 2,621 ($31.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,392.75 ($29.07).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

