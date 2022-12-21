Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 8,352 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.35), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($128,242.57).
Future Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,207.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,361.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,557.30. Future plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.86).
Future Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Further Reading
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.