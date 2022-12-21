Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.4 %

ZBH opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 88,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.