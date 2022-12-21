Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 76,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,261,184 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Zymeworks Stock Up 16.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after buying an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 76.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $7,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

