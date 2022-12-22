12,759 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.159 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

