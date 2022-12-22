14,509 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

