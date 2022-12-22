185,783 Shares in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,110. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

