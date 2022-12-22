28,427 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

