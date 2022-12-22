28,427 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %
Paramount Global stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
