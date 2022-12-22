3,000 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

