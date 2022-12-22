30,414 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.