3,215 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSL opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

