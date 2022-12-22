3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $318,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $230,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $276,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

