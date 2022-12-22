3EDGE Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,784 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $50,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.