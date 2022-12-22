3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,506 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 392,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

