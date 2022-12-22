3EDGE Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 659,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:NULV opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

