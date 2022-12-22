3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 1,682 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.