3EDGE Asset Management LP Takes $705,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

