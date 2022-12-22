4,050 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

