4,385 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.7 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,956. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

