53,512 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 11,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

