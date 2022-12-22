879 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.97. 146,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.