9,871 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

